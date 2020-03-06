Advanced search

Flybe collapse is a 'disaster' for all concerned, says Exmouth chamber chairman

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 March 2020

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen has weighed in on the demise of Flybe. Picture: Ian MacQueen/Daniel Wilkins

The demise of Devon-based airline Flybe is a 'disaster' according to the chairman of Exmouth's Chamber of Commerce.

Ian MacQueen was reacting after the company announced on Thursday (March 5) morning it was to cease trading with immediate effect and administrators had been appointed.

All flights, including many from and to Exeter Airport, were cancelled.

Mr MacQueen said the announcement was a sad day but 'one that has always been lurking in the background' for Flybe.

He said: "Self-evidently the demise of Flybe is a disaster for all stakeholders alike including staff, customers, investors, supplier and the local and wider economy.

"The problem of high UK airport taxes having to be paid on both take-off and landing at UK airports has not helped.

"Running an airline is often a risky business and particularly a carrier like Flybe.

"Hopefully airlines will step in so that the more popular routes to London, Scotland and Ireland can be continued."

