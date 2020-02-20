CCTV upgrade plans delayed amid concerns over future of central surveillance hub

Questions surrounding the future of a Devon surveillance hub are threatening to delay a £55,000 project to upgrade Exmouth's CCTV network.

Exmouth Town Council is working with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) on an upgraded system which would link into a central surveillance hub hosted at Exeter City Council.

At the February meeting of Exmouth Town Council, Councillor Fred Caygill said the city council no longer has the capability to host the hub.

Two years ago, East Devon District Council (EDDC) asked the town council to take on the management and funding of the CCTV network; the district council will cease their funding of the cameras in March this year.

The OPCC said it is still waiting for Exeter City Council to make a decision regarding the central hub but has suggested it could be hosted at Plymouth or in Cornwall.

Exeter City Council's executive committee will be duscussing proposals for its control centre, including a CCTV monitoring hub, on Tuesday, March 10.

Cllr Caygill said: "We need to establish with EDDC whether they are prepared to offer us an extension to the status quo to give us more time to find the right infrastructure supplier and to sort out land and property issues in advance of installing the system."

He added that funding promised by the OPCC towards the project has been 'ringfenced'.

A spokesman for the OPCC said: "There are other hubs available, such as Plymouth and Tolvaddon, that can offer a monitoring service to Exmouth should the council wish to go down that route.

"This office will continue to work closely with Exmouth to find a solution which it feels best suits its needs."

East Devon District Council said it understands progress has been slow between the town council and the OPCC.

A spokesman for the district council said: "Up until then (March 31) East Devon has agreed to continue support and even extended its funding while the town council negotiated a new CCTV scheme.

"We are happy to hand over the existing CCTV system to the town council's ownership and management in the meantime."

Cllr Paul Jarvis added: "We would strongly urge the OPCC to make progress with Exmouth and the other towns affected without further delay."