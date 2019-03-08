Exmouth's carnival is back on - volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round ©2017 Matt Round Photography

Exmouth's previously cancelled carnival is back on after road closure orders were signed off.

Illuminated floats and walking entries will be returning to the town on Saturday, October 12, organiser Gavin Roberts confirmed.

The event looked to have been cancelled for this year due to a lack of volunteers.

After launching a bid to save the carnival, Mr Roberts told the Journal the biggest obstacle was getting the road closure orders which have now been granted.

He said there are currently 22 floats confirmed for the event with more expected to follow.

Mr Roberts said: "I'm absolutely over the moon.

"It has been a lot of hard work but it's paid off.

"There is still a lot of work to do but the difficult part is done."

The carnival will begin at 7.30pm with the floats and walking entries gathering at Marine Way.

They will make their way up towards the junction with Exeter Road before turning towards the town centre along The Parade and back to Marine Way.

Exmouth's carnival was cancelled last year after planned water works in Pound Lane meant a diversion took traffic onto the carnival route.

County councillor Richard Scott confirmed the road closure order for this year's event has been signed off.

He said: "The council officers have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

"People are often quick to criticise when there is often a lot of positive stories in our town.

"Gavin deserves a lot of praise, he is a guy who has come from up north to organise a carnival for us."

The next East Devon carnival will take place on Saturday (September 21) in Sidmouth followed by Budleigh Salterton the following week.

Exmouth's returning carnival is due to take place two weeks later followed by Ottery St Mary on Saturday, October 19.

The carnival season will finish in Honiton on Saturday, October 26.

Mr Roberts said they are still need of volunteers to do stewarding of the route on the night.

The only requirement is that those offering to help must be over the age of 16.

Anyone interested should ring Mr Roberts on 07719 810157 or email gavos@hotmail.co.uk