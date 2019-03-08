Advanced search

Town looks forward to return of its carnival parade

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 October 2019

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

©2017 Matt Round Photography

Exmouth is gearing up to welcome the return of its illuminated carnival - two years after the last one took place.

More than 30 floats will light up the town centre on Saturday (October 12) thanks to a late rescue bid by Exmouth man Gavin Roberts.

The event looked to have been cancelled for a second year in a row when Mr Roberts stepped in to secure an emergency road closure order from Devon County Council.

Exmouth Carnival will begin with the judging of the entries at around 6.15pm before the procession makes its way from Marine Way into Exeter Road.

From there the floats will travel into the town centre, turning onto The Parade before finishing in Imperial Way.

Mr Roberts said: "To see the look on people's faces and to show that this can be done in a short time will be nice for the town."

Anyone who wants to volunteer on the night should go to the top of Exeter Road at around 5.30pm.

