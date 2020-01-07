Advanced search

Preparations already under way for Exmouth's 2020 carnival

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 January 2020

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Organisers of Exmouth's revived carnival are looking to kick-start preparations for this year's event with a plea for volunteers.

The town's carnival was nearly cancelled for a second year running last year due to a lack of volunteers with a chapter 8 certificate - a legal requirement for those putting out road closure signs.

Exmouth man Gavin Roberts came to the rescue and, with the help of the county council, secured an emergency road closure notice just weeks before the event.

With the start of a new year, Mr Roberts, who is now chairman of the organising committee, is urging volunteers to come forward.

He said: "Financially, the carnival is okay.

"It's not a rich pot, being a non-profit organisation, but with fundraising to come later this year, we should be good for the carnival this year.

"The biggest cost goes towards road closures really - if we can get people on board who work on the roads with a chapter 8 certificate this would reduce costs."

The carnival will also need help with stewards to help manage the crowds on the night and marshals to control traffic.

Mr Roberts said savings made by recruiting volunteers who already have the chapter 8 certificate could help Exmouth get its own float.

He said he believes the town used to have its own float but does not know what happened to it.

Mr Roberts said: "I am told we did have one kept on a farm just outside town.

"For all I know it could be on some farmyard and has not been used for years.

"It would be nice to get a float back on."

He said the carnival route is likely to stay the same this year but would like to look at incorporating the seafront in years to come.

Mr Roberts is confident that Exmouth's 2020 carnival will be 'bigger and better' than last year's and he aims to make it the biggest in the county.

He said: "It's not going to happen overnight.

"Maybe not for a few years but hopefully one day we can put Exmouth's carnival on the map, so to speak."

Anyone wanting to get involved should go to the Exmouth Carnival Club Facebook page

