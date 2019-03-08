Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Organisers hoping for return of Exmouth Carnival

PUBLISHED: 10:01 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 17 May 2019

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

©2017 Matt Round Photography

Organisers of the annual procession told The Journal they are hopeful the carnival will return this autumn

The organisers of Exmouth Carnival are forging ahead with plans for the return of the annual event.

Until last year, the carnival procession had been a popular fixture on the Exmouth calendar.

Issues relating to roadworks which affected part of the route meant the town was deprived of the parade last year.

Organiser Paul Wollen has told The Journal he won't have confirmation until later this year but applications have been made for road closures ahead of the planned procession in October.

He said: "The road closure applications have gone in and now we have just got to wait.

"All being well, we hope the Exmouth Carnival will return on Saturday, October 12."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Flying the Blue Flag with pride - Exmouth’s beach is recognised as one of the world’s best

Exmouth beach Ref exe 22-16AW 9016. Picture: Alex Walton

Car collides with a brick wall in Exmouth

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Teen gang jailed for stamping attack in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town centre road set for overnight closures

Exeter Road will be closed overnight for two nights. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Flying the Blue Flag with pride - Exmouth’s beach is recognised as one of the world’s best

Exmouth beach Ref exe 22-16AW 9016. Picture: Alex Walton

Car collides with a brick wall in Exmouth

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Teen gang jailed for stamping attack in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town centre road set for overnight closures

Exeter Road will be closed overnight for two nights. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exe Equestrian members out in force for the club’s first pleasure ride of the year

members of the Exe Equestrian Club taking part in the club's first event of the year. Picture EXE EQUESTRIAN CLUB

Devon councillor pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Barnstaple councillor Brian Greenslade. Picture: Archant

Organisers hoping for return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Exmouth United U13s come from behind to win Plate final

Exmouth United Under-13s with the Exeter and District Youth League Plater trophy they won at Tiverton Town. Picture EUFC

Former Exmouth man denies murdering young mother found strangled at her home

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists