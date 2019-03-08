Organisers hoping for return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round ©2017 Matt Round Photography

Organisers of the annual procession told The Journal they are hopeful the carnival will return this autumn

The organisers of Exmouth Carnival are forging ahead with plans for the return of the annual event.

Until last year, the carnival procession had been a popular fixture on the Exmouth calendar.

Issues relating to roadworks which affected part of the route meant the town was deprived of the parade last year.

Organiser Paul Wollen has told The Journal he won't have confirmation until later this year but applications have been made for road closures ahead of the planned procession in October.

He said: "The road closure applications have gone in and now we have just got to wait.

"All being well, we hope the Exmouth Carnival will return on Saturday, October 12."