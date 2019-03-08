Exmouth Carnival winning entries announced

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The results of this year's Exmouth Carnival have been announced.

The illuminated procession returned to Exmouth this year, after being cancelled in 2018.

Prior to the carnival beginning, each float and walking entry was assessed by the judges.

A couple of classes - local float and walking single adult - had no entries.

Organiser Gavin Roberts said he hopes to have more entries next year.

The full list of results is as follows:

Class A - open float - 1st Brunels Workshop, 2nd Kemet

Class B - comic - 1st Venga Bus

Class C - royalty - 1st Snowman, 2nd Sweet Delights, 3rd Sheep on the Run

Class D - youth - 1st Scarecrows, 2nd Sunshine after the Rain

Class E - under 30-foot - 1st It is what it is, 2nd Spooktacular

Class F - trade - 1st Touch of Class

Class G - local float - no entries

Class H - walking single adult - no entries

Class I - walking single youth - Creatures of the Deep, Baby Bumble Bee

Class J - walking pairs - no entries

Class K - walking group - 1st Oklahoma, 2nd Guiding, 3rd Dotty Dazzlers

Class L - motorised group - 1st Down on the Farm, 2nd Carousel, 3rd Pirates on Parade

Class O - best local walking under 16 - World War Two