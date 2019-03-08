Exmouth Carnival winning entries announced
PUBLISHED: 11:37 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 18 October 2019
Archant
The results of this year's Exmouth Carnival have been announced.
The illuminated procession returned to Exmouth this year, after being cancelled in 2018.
Prior to the carnival beginning, each float and walking entry was assessed by the judges.
A couple of classes - local float and walking single adult - had no entries.
Organiser Gavin Roberts said he hopes to have more entries next year.
The full list of results is as follows:
Class A - open float - 1st Brunels Workshop, 2nd Kemet
Class B - comic - 1st Venga Bus
Class C - royalty - 1st Snowman, 2nd Sweet Delights, 3rd Sheep on the Run
Class D - youth - 1st Scarecrows, 2nd Sunshine after the Rain
Class E - under 30-foot - 1st It is what it is, 2nd Spooktacular
Class F - trade - 1st Touch of Class
Class G - local float - no entries
Class H - walking single adult - no entries
Class I - walking single youth - Creatures of the Deep, Baby Bumble Bee
Class J - walking pairs - no entries
Class K - walking group - 1st Oklahoma, 2nd Guiding, 3rd Dotty Dazzlers
Class L - motorised group - 1st Down on the Farm, 2nd Carousel, 3rd Pirates on Parade
Class O - best local walking under 16 - World War Two
Comments have been disabled on this article.