Gallery

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Crowds braved the wet weather on Saturday (October 12) night to witness the return of Exmouth Carnival.

More than 30 illuminated floats with a range of themes from as far away as Tiverton descended on Exmouth for the procession.

Starting in Marine Way, the carnival proceeded down Exeter Road into the town centre, before heading into The Parade and finishing in Imperial Road.

The last time the procession was seen in Exmouth was in 2017. Roadworks forced the cancellation of last year's event.

This year it was once again under threat of cancellation until Gavin Roberts stepped in and secured an emergency road closure notice from Devon County Council.

Mr Roberts said he was 'over the moon' with how the carnival went and thanked everyone for braving the rain.

He said: "I am really chuffed with it and I'm already looking forward to next year."

