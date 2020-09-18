Exmouth Carnival Club unveil new logo ahead of planned 2021 return

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 September 2020

Exmouth Carnival has a new logo after a winning design was picked by the organising committee.

Around 40 designs were submitted to the competition launched by the Exmouth Carnival Club to find the new logo for the annual event.

Gavin Roberts, chairman of the carnival club, said he looked forward to seeing it being used at the carnival, which he hopes will be returning in 2021.

He said: “I am confident we would be able to run the carnival in 2021 but also understand that new things may have to be put into place if the coronavirus is still a threat to us all.

“We would have liked to organise some sort of event this year but also feel it would be irresponsible to do so, bringing people together in a large group at the moment.”

