Exmouth Carnival Club unveil new logo ahead of planned 2021 return

Exmouth Carnival Club has a new logo. Picture: Simon Horn/Exmouth Carnival Club Archant

Exmouth Carnival has a new logo after a winning design was picked by the organising committee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Carnival logo. Picture: Exmouth Csrnival committee Exmouth Carnival logo. Picture: Exmouth Csrnival committee

Around 40 designs were submitted to the competition launched by the Exmouth Carnival Club to find the new logo for the annual event.

Gavin Roberts, chairman of the carnival club, said he looked forward to seeing it being used at the carnival, which he hopes will be returning in 2021.

He said: “I am confident we would be able to run the carnival in 2021 but also understand that new things may have to be put into place if the coronavirus is still a threat to us all.

“We would have liked to organise some sort of event this year but also feel it would be irresponsible to do so, bringing people together in a large group at the moment.”

For updates on the carnival, check out the Exmouth Carnival Club Facebook page