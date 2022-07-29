Exmouth carnival CANCELLED

The 2022 Exmouth carnival has been cancelled due to a shortage of committee members.

The carnival club announced the news to the Exmouth community on Facebook this morning (July, 29), by saying they haven't had enough people step forward to volunteer to help run the event.

The carnival, which hasn't taken place now since 2019, usually takes place in autumn starting in Imperial Way before going down Exeter Road, before making its through the town and finishing in The Parade.

Organiser of the Exmouth carnival, Gavin Roberts told the Journal: “People's lives have just become so hectic I can only guess that some members haven’t been able to make any meetings.

“With this playing a part we don’t feel we can run safely, covering all aspects needed.

“We are looking to return next year with a longer run if we are able to and with a new committee on board to help put it all together.

“We are in the process of dealing with these issues and are now looking to plan for 2023.

On May, 11, 2022, the Exmouth carnival posted on Facebook, saying they needed volunteers but these roles weren't filled which is why this year's event has been cancelled.

The remaining committee are looking to expand the carnival so it's bigger and better for 2023. They are hoping to make the route longer with the possibility of using a section of the seafront the carnival used to travel along years ago.

The event was been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19.

Current organiser, Gavin Roberts jumped in to rescue the carnival in 2019, after a lack of volunteers on the day of the carnival to close the roads.

The carnival is a real community event for Exmouth, usually featuring stalls selling various goodies, a face painter, balloon modeller, children’s entertainer, rodeo ride, birds of prey and entertainment in the form of live music, martial art demonstrations, dancing and singing throughout the day as well as the crowning of carnival royalty.

Anyone who would like to be involved in helping out in the 2023 carnival can email their interest at

Exmouthcarnivalclub@gmail.com.