CANCELLED – Exmouth carnival called off due to coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 11:35 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 12 May 2020

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth’s festival of illuminated floats and flamboyant fancy dress will not be taking place this year due to the coronavirus.

The annual carnival, which was set to take place on Saturday, October 10, has been cancelled after organiser Gavin Roberts took advice from East Devon Carnival Circuit committee.

Exmouth is one of eight town’s across the district to have cancelled their illuminated processions with only Ottery yet to make a decision.

It looked like Exmouth Carnival was going to cancelled last year due to issues over licences, but Mr Roberts stepped in to revive the event.

Mr Roberts said he is ‘gutted’ and ‘disappointed’ that there will not be a carnival in Exmouth this year.

He said: “Floats and entries wouldn’t be ready in time (after the coronavirus lockdown ends)

“They need 12 months to build most of them and we felt like the local groups wouldn’t have time to have something put together either.

“Hopefully the carnival will be back bigger and better next year.”

