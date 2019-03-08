Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to 'lack of volunteers'

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round ©2017 Matt Round Photography

Exmouth Carnival has been cancelled for a second year in a row after a lack of volunteers came forward to help direct traffic on the night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

The illuminated procession was due to take place on Saturday, October 12, but organiser Paul Wollen has told the Journal 'its not happening'.

He cited a lack of volunteer help to direct traffic away from the carnival route as the main reason why Exmouth will miss out this year.

Last year the main route of the carnival was cancelled by Devon County Council due to water works in Pound Lane, with traffic being diverted onto the parade route.

READ MORE: Exmouth Carnival future uncertain after cancellation and lack of volunteers

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Mr Wollen said this year's cancellation has hit him harder than last year and feels like he is 'banging his head against a brick wall' trying to get the carnival organised.

He said: "We need 18 people along Exeter Road but only six have come forward, and they are all in their 80s.

"You can't have six people for 18 spots.

"They would be stopping traffic coming onto the main drag of the route.

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

"A lot of people said last year they would help, I have put signs up but nothing came back."

In previous years, the carnival started at the Imperial Road car park before coming up Marine Way, into the town centre along Exeter Road and The Parade.

It usually features walking entries and motorised floats from across the South West.

Exmouth has been on the East Devon Carnival circuit meaning carnival clubs from around East Devon descended on the town.

Mr Wollen raised concerns about a lack of volunteer help in the wake of last year's carnival being cancelled.

He said: "If we don't get volunteers in the future I am really worried the town will lose its carnival for good."

Mr Wollen has called on the town council to step in and organise next year's event.

He has asked for a public meeting to be organised in January 2020 to decide whether the carnival should continue and who should organise it.

He said: "It would be easier if the town council took it over."

For a full list of the East Devon carnivals click here