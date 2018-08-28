Advanced search

Nostalgia

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

PUBLISHED: 14:46 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 29 January 2019

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

We hope you enjoy this fabulous selection of carnival pictures from 1985.

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

January is well-known as a dull and rather depressing month so we’ve had a rummage through our photo archives to bring you these fun pictures of the Exmouth Carnival in 1985, just in case you were in need of a pick-me-up.

These carnival pictures show just how much fun the annual procession through Exmouth is, with many residents taking part and dressing up for the occasion.

Even though these images are in black and white, the happy faces and brilliant costumes more than make up for the lack of colour.

These pictures are all great, but The Red Barrow Display Team and wedding float entries in particular cannot help but raise a smile.

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Can you remember taking part in this procession or any others on the East Devon circuit? We would love to see your shots from carnivals gone by. Email your pictures to Alex Walton or post them to the Enjoy Exmouth More Facebook group.

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesExmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

