Exmouth care home shortlisted for national outdoor environment prize

An Exmouth care home has been shortlisted for an award recognising the work put into its garden.

Cranford Residential Home, in Cranford Avenue, is one of eight across the country to be nominated for the Caring UK award in the best outdoor environment category.

Residents and staff will find out in November if they have come out on top when the finals are held in Leicester.

Claire Smith, the activities coordinator, told the Journal the credit has to go to the residents, who take an active role in the garden.

She said: "It's quite an honour (to be nominated) especially as our garden is done by the residents.

"They have been doing the planting and growing the vegetables."

The best outdoor environment category recognises care homes with 'outstanding facilities that engage residents' and nominees have to provide evidence of residents enjoying the garden.