Exmouth care home rated outstanding by health watchdog

Staff and residents celebrate Rose Lodge's CQC rating at a Mad Hatters tea party held at the home. Picture: Adrian Hamer Atlantis Imaging

An Exmouth care home has been praised in a glowing report from the UK's health watchdog.

Rose Lodge was judged 'outstanding' in three of the five categories it was judged in. It was rated 'good' in the other two.

Peter De Groot, the home's owner, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded a second Outstanding rating from CQC in our recent inspection.

"Over the past 15 years we have strived to help people with dementia to live active and fulfilling lives and this award is a huge credit to the people that live and work in our two small communities.

"Our quality of life is largely determined by how we feel, even more so for people living with dementia.

"We think working at Rose Lodge feels like family, and I think our inspector felt it too when she joined our tea dance on the day of the inspection."

The full report can be viewed on the CQC here.