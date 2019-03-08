Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth care home rated outstanding by health watchdog

PUBLISHED: 13:11 06 June 2019

Staff and residents celebrate Rose Lodge's CQC rating at a Mad Hatters tea party held at the home. Picture: Adrian Hamer

Staff and residents celebrate Rose Lodge's CQC rating at a Mad Hatters tea party held at the home. Picture: Adrian Hamer

Atlantis Imaging

An Exmouth care home has been praised in a glowing report from the UK's health watchdog.

Rose Lodge was judged 'outstanding' in three of the five categories it was judged in. It was rated 'good' in the other two.

Peter De Groot, the home's owner, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded a second Outstanding rating from CQC in our recent inspection.

"Over the past 15 years we have strived to help people with dementia to live active and fulfilling lives and this award is a huge credit to the people that live and work in our two small communities.

"Our quality of life is largely determined by how we feel, even more so for people living with dementia.

"We think working at Rose Lodge feels like family, and I think our inspector felt it too when she joined our tea dance on the day of the inspection."

The full report can be viewed on the CQC here.

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman.

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive: Exmouth through time

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman.

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive: Exmouth through time

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Wide ball! How many wides has your team sent down so far this season

Picture: Thinkstock

Brixington Blues looking for players for their new Under-15 girl’s team

Phear Park Bowls Club hosting Open Day this Saturday (June 8)

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

East Devon players sent to World Cup to be net bowlers

George Greenway bowling for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth care home rated outstanding by health watchdog

Staff and residents celebrate Rose Lodge's CQC rating at a Mad Hatters tea party held at the home. Picture: Adrian Hamer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists