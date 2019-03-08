Advanced search

Manor Lodge sponsored walk raises more than £1,000

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 May 2019

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3524. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3524. Picture: Terry Ife

The plight of a child diagnosed with a birth defect has inspired residents at an Exmouth care home to raise a four-figure some for her.

A sponsored walk at Manor Lodge by residents has raised £1,177 for the daughter of staff member Jemma Newton.

Her two-year-old child Amelia was born with spina bifida, meaning she is in a wheelchair.

The money raised will pay for an electric car to allow two-year-old Amelia to interact with the other children at her nursery during their outdoor play time.

Eileen O'Neill, manager at Manor Lodge, said: "It was a fun day we all dressed up, the residents braved the weather and achieved some incredible distances."

She thanked staff, visitors and families who took part.

She also thanked Exmouth Round Table, Exmouth Windows, Sykes Insurance, Exe Sailing Club and former town clerk John Wokersien, who all donated towards Amelia's new equipment.

Visit exmouthjournal.co.uk for more pictures from the event.

