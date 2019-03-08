Manor Lodge sponsored walk raises more than £1,000

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3524. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The plight of a child diagnosed with a birth defect has inspired residents at an Exmouth care home to raise a four-figure some for her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3516. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3516. Picture: Terry Ife

A sponsored walk at Manor Lodge by residents has raised £1,177 for the daughter of staff member Jemma Newton.

Her two-year-old child Amelia was born with spina bifida, meaning she is in a wheelchair.

The money raised will pay for an electric car to allow two-year-old Amelia to interact with the other children at her nursery during their outdoor play time.

Eileen O'Neill, manager at Manor Lodge, said: "It was a fun day we all dressed up, the residents braved the weather and achieved some incredible distances."

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3519. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3519. Picture: Terry Ife

She thanked staff, visitors and families who took part.

She also thanked Exmouth Round Table, Exmouth Windows, Sykes Insurance, Exe Sailing Club and former town clerk John Wokersien, who all donated towards Amelia's new equipment.

Visit exmouthjournal.co.uk for more pictures from the event.

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3513. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3513. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3514. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3514. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3509. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3509. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3502. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3502. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3500. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3500. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3505. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3505. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3497. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3497. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3492. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3492. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3491. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3491. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3487. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3487. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3488. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3488. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3485. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3485. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3483. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3483. Picture: Terry Ife