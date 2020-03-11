Advanced search

Double celebration at Brandon House as two residents mark landmark birthdays

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 March 2020

Mary Gregory blowing out the candles. Picture: Brandon House Care Home



An Exmouth centenarian has celebrated her latest landmark birthday with five generations of her family.



Brandon House Care Home resident Mary Gregory turned 106 and to celebrate, she had an afternoon tea with her relatives.

The care home's chef made her favourite cake for the day decorated with fruit and cream.

Mrs Gregory was also delighted to receive her sixth card from The Queen.

She has lived at Brandon House Care Home, in Douglas Avenue, for four years after realising she needed a little more day-to-day help.



A spokesman for the home said: 'Mary was a keen gardener and still loves to have plants and flowers around her and likes to pass the rime recalling her younger years with carers.'

Days later, another Brandon House resident celebrated a landmark birthday as Betty Gomm marked turning 100 with a private family affair.

