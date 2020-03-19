Gallery

Caramel fashion show raises funds for FORCE

Caramel fashion show. Picture: Katie Silverthorne Picture: Katie Silverthorne

An annual charity fashion show has raised more than £840 to support cancer sufferers.

This year’s Caramel fashion show, held at the clothing boutique in The Strand, generated the total for FORCE Cancer Charity.

The sell-out event, which took place prior to gatherings being cancelled due to coronavirus, had an intimate feel, given that ticket numbers were limited to 50 people.

Nonetheless, the tickets sold out in less than a week as customers and locals flocked to Caramel for the show.

On the night, special guest Jane Spree, a FORCE volunteer, spoke passionately about the work of the charity.

The show itself gave the guests a chance to see new must-have items and the latest trends.

Sarah Simcock, owner of Caramel, said: “We have again been blown away by the generosity of our customers.

“Raising so much in one evening for such a worthwhile local charity is wonderful.

“Our models did a fantastic job and as always looked amazing showcasing the latest pieces.”

