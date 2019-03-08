Extra £150,000 needed to complete Maer Road car park works

Maer Road Car Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

An extra £150,000 in taxpayer cash will have to be spent to resurface an Exmouth car park and realign its entrance.

East Devon District Council's cabinet has ratified a decision to increase the budget for the scheme which will see a new surface laid at Maer Road Car Park and the building of a new entrance.

The budget for the work was originally set at £122,240 but cabinet members were told, due to the condition of the car park being poorer than expected, that figure would have to rise to 274,000.

Cabinet unanimously agreed to the budget increase needed to complete the work.

John Golding, East Devon's strategic lead for housing, health and the environment, said: "We have found that the construction of the existing surface appears to be made up of compacted stone with a thin veneer of tar and chip over the surface.

"Given the limited depth of construction, and surface condition, it is likely that the car park would deteriorate very rapidly once larger vehicles are allowed onto it.

"More extensive works comprising both new sub-base and a tarmac finish are required to complete the project satisfactorily. We already have the contractors on site and we can do the work before the summer holidays commence."

Cllr Geoff Pook, portfolio holder for asset management, said: "We have to look at our assets on a long life basis.

"We need to do a proper job from day one and don't want to have to patch in a few years' time or have a car park that cannot be used by heavy vehicles.

"It is our car park so we in any case would have had to do something and bring our own car park up to standard."

Cllr Jack Rowland asked why this defect wasn't discovered at an earlier stage during the survey works.

In response, Mr Golding said that the survey wasn't as extensive as the council would have wished it was.

Cllr Ben Ingham, leader of the council, added: "We made a false assumption that we had done the job properly in the first place and that they didn't need to check the sub-layers."