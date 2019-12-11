Advanced search

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

PUBLISHED: 09:45 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 11 December 2019

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

A pensioner has died in a collision at an Exmouth car park.

Police attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision between a Ford Fiesta and pedestrian at All Saints Church on Tuesday (December 10).

Officers say the vehicle was driven by an elderly woman local to the area, who was uninjured in the collision

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "As a result of the collision the pedestrian, who is an 84-year-old woman local to the Exmouth area, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police officers and experts from the force's roads policing team and serious collision investigation Unit attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police on 101, quoting the log number 580 of December 10.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Deaf Academy lifts lid on transition to new Exmouth home

Kate Whitney-Morris, of the Deaf Academy. Picture: Sue McQueenie

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Deaf Academy lifts lid on transition to new Exmouth home

Kate Whitney-Morris, of the Deaf Academy. Picture: Sue McQueenie

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth RFC latest - Cockles chat with head coach Steve Perry

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira members and guest enjoy a superb Christmas Luncheon

Members and guests enjoying the Madeira Bowls Club Christmas Luncheon. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

East Devon Youth League push forward raft of changes at AGM

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Home run ended as Town are held by Hallen next up its Bridport on Saturday

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists