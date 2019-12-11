Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

A pensioner has died in a collision at an Exmouth car park.

Police attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision between a Ford Fiesta and pedestrian at All Saints Church on Tuesday (December 10).

Officers say the vehicle was driven by an elderly woman local to the area, who was uninjured in the collision

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "As a result of the collision the pedestrian, who is an 84-year-old woman local to the Exmouth area, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police officers and experts from the force's roads policing team and serious collision investigation Unit attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police on 101, quoting the log number 580 of December 10.