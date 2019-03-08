Advanced search

Car collides with a brick wall in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:42 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 15 May 2019

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Residents in an urban area of Exmouth were shocked when a loud crash turned out to be a collision involving a car and a brick wall

The recovery of a car which collided with a wall in Exmouth. Picture: ContributedThe recovery of a car which collided with a wall in Exmouth. Picture: Contributed

This photograph shows the moment a car accidently crashed into a garden wall in Mayfield Drive.

A driver ended up parking her car on top of a brick wall in Exmouth on Tuesday (May 14) morning.

An eye-witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, was reversing back into her own drive when the incident happened.

"At that time in the morning the sun is shining straight into your eyes.

The recovery of a car which collided with a wall in Exmouth. Picture: ContributedThe recovery of a car which collided with a wall in Exmouth. Picture: Contributed

"I was coming up out of my drive and I could see the car coming up the road so I paused for the car to go by.

"The next thing I hear is acceleration and a crunch - I could tell from the sound it was a vehicle crash.

"The driver was shaken up and a few of my neighbours came out to help her."

The driver escaped the incident without injury.

