Exmouth breast cancer patient calls for screening at a lower age

An Exmouth woman who is battling Stage 4 breast cancer is campaigning for mammograms to be offered at an earlier age.

Emma McKay, who will be 49 next week, found a small lump in her breast when she was 45, but her doctor said it was nothing to worry about.

Last May she was diagnosed with cancer in her breast and a secondary cancer in her hip which had spread to the bone – the cause of severe pain in her lower back and hip area which had started in July 2020.

She had surgery to remove the tumour in her hip and reconstruct the bone, but some cancer remains there.

After further treatments for her condition, the lump in her breast is shrinking, and the cancer in her hip bone has stabilised.

But she still has to use crutches and is unable to return to the job she loves as a member of the cabin crew working on flights out of Exeter and Birmingham airports.

At the age of 49, Emma would still not be due her first mammogram for another year under the current system. She is calling for a lowering of the age for breast screenings to 45, and has started a petition on Change.org that has so far attracted more than 136,000 signatures. She is also meeting the MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp next week.

She said: “If I had a mammogram aged 45 this would have been found so much sooner and the lump could have been dealt with before it spread to secondary stage 4 cancer, and would have saved so much pain to myself and my loved ones, and also the extra cost to the NHS from three weeks in hospital, the operation, physio, and all of my medication, of which there is a lot.”

Emma McKay - Credit: Emma McKay

Emma added that she had also contracted Covid-19 last February – before the cancer diagnosis.

She said: “I got through Covid last year having cancer and not knowing it, so I must be quite strong.

“I swim a lot and they say it’s probably because I’m strong from my swimming that I’m doing so well, my physio is pleased.”

“But I’m desperate to get back to work, I absolutely love it ... but it’s going to be some time.”