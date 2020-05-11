Exmouth youngsters take part in record-breaking ‘camp at home’ challenge

Children from Exmouth have taken part in a global record-breaking attempt by making camps in their own bedrooms.

More than 93,000 youngsters took part in the challenge laid down by Northumberland Scouts, with the 1st Exmouth Scout Group representing the town.

Among those taking part was eight-year-old Mylo Waite and his brother Jonah, aged five.

Their mum Tammie said: “The children loved converting our living room into a campsite.

“We built our camp in the living room and spent most of the afternoon attaching sheets, blankets, curtains and anything else we could find to curtain poles, lights and tables to make a tent.

“The boys set up inside with their blow-up mattresses, sleeping bags, teddies and midnight treats.”

Participants had to pack a bag, build a den at home or pitch a tent in the garden and build either a real or a virtual campfire.

They also took part in scout activities and helped with cooking a meal.