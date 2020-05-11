Advanced search

Exmouth youngsters take part in record-breaking ‘camp at home’ challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:50 11 May 2020

Mylo and Jonah in their camp. Picture: Tammie Waite

Mylo and Jonah in their camp. Picture: Tammie Waite

Archant

Children from Exmouth have taken part in a global record-breaking attempt by making camps in their own bedrooms.

Jonah and Mylo with their tent. Picture: Tammie WaiteJonah and Mylo with their tent. Picture: Tammie Waite

More than 93,000 youngsters took part in the challenge laid down by Northumberland Scouts, with the 1st Exmouth Scout Group representing the town.

Among those taking part was eight-year-old Mylo Waite and his brother Jonah, aged five.

Their mum Tammie said: “The children loved converting our living room into a campsite.

“We built our camp in the living room and spent most of the afternoon attaching sheets, blankets, curtains and anything else we could find to curtain poles, lights and tables to make a tent.

“The boys set up inside with their blow-up mattresses, sleeping bags, teddies and midnight treats.”

Participants had to pack a bag, build a den at home or pitch a tent in the garden and build either a real or a virtual campfire.

They also took part in scout activities and helped with cooking a meal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Green waste collections to resume in East Devon

East Devon green waste collection vehicle. Picture: East Devon District Council

Search for missing story about Exmouth’s Patch family

A story printed in 1970 about the Patch family. Picture: Pat Andrews

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Ella takes on 100k challenge for breast cancer charity

Ella WIlks aims to cover 100 kilometres. Picture: Donna Wilks

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Green waste collections to resume in East Devon

East Devon green waste collection vehicle. Picture: East Devon District Council

Search for missing story about Exmouth’s Patch family

A story printed in 1970 about the Patch family. Picture: Pat Andrews

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Ella takes on 100k challenge for breast cancer charity

Ella WIlks aims to cover 100 kilometres. Picture: Donna Wilks

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time! Try opur latest 30-question sports quiz

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: England Golf stress safety first for restart

A golfer drives off into the sunset

Exmouth Gig Club rowers impress at the 2020 Virtual Rowing World Championships

Members of Exmouth Gig Club who took part in the Virtual Rowing World Championships (left to right) George Ford, Nicola Price, Tanya Netherway, Greg Price, Gary Cook, Ben Atkinson and Matt Netherway. Picture: EGC

Withycombe RFC offer up super support to the Exmouth Community Larder

Withycombe RFC junior section coach Richard Ralph with one of the club's youngsters with some of the 1,000 items that Withy members donated to the Exmouth Community Larder. Picture WRFC
Drive 24