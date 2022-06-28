Success for combined cadets teams in rowing and powerboat contest

Exmouth’s armed forces cadets are celebrating after success at a regional rowing and power boat competition.

The boys team from Exmouth came in second place while the girls crew came first, making them the best in the South West area.

Teams from across the region competed at the South Wesr Area Rowing and Boat Hadling competition in Bristol.

The powerboat handling team is contest based on skill, with crews showing the ability to move the boat through the water, being able to come alongside a pontoon, moor it to a buoy and carry out a man overboard.

Exmouth’s powerboat team came fifth out of nine but it’s in rowing where the town’s cadets really excelled.

The rowing races are contested with the fastest across the line winning.

After beating off fierce competition The Open boys team came in second place and the Open Girls Crew came in first.

The girls team is now off the UK national competition held in London in August.

A spokesman for the cadets said: “(it was) Amazing results and our first regatta since 2019.

“Overall, an incredible set of results against the nine districts best teams and are now ranked the top out of 80 Units in the South West area.”

Sub Lieutenant (SCC) Sarah Andrews RNR the Unit Officer in Charge added: “I am extremely proud of the cadets, who 5 weeks ago didn’t know how to row and have learnt this skill and teamwork during a short period of time. This is a first for Exmouth unit to be representing South West Area at the National Competition in London.

“With many thanks to all the amazing Adult Volunteers who give up their time to ensure that training (and extra training) was made available to ensure the success of our teams.”