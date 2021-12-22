Cadet instructor saves man's life after he suffers doorstep heart attack

An Exmouth Royal Marine Cadet instructor saved a man's life after he suffered a massive heart attack on his doorstep.

Teenager Nikita Thompson was on the spot when her neighbour, Barry Powling, collapsed outside his home.

The 19-year-old leapt into action and calmly proceeded to administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and gave chest compressions to his heart, at the same time calling an ambulance.

She explained calmly what was wrong with her neighbour, what she was doing and all the details the ambulance crew needed before it arrived.

She continued to assist the medics until 66-year-old Barry was taken, with blues lights on, to the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital.

Trainee nurse Nikita learnt all her first aid training while a young sea cadet, from the age of 10, at Exmouth Sea Cadets.

"I was just glad I was able to help, and the fact he survived is just a great feeling," she said.

"I didn't have time to worry and all the great training I received in the Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Detachment just kicked into action. "

Her proud dad, Neil, said: "I was incredibly proud of how she calmly did CPR for well over 20 minutes. She kept going until the ambulance crew took over, despite it being very tiring."

Barry was incredibly lucky that Nikita was there, as his heart had stopped working and it was only Nikita's hard work that kept blood and oxygen pumping round his body - which ultimately saved his life.

"The doctors and ambulance crew have all said If it wasn't for the quick and correct CPR done by Nikita, I'd be dead," he said.

"What she did undoubtedly saved my life and I can't thank her enough."

Amazingly, Barry was allowed home just four days later, to complete his recovery.

Sub Lt Sarah Andrews RNR, the commanding office of Exmouth Sea Cadets, said the unit was very proud of Nikita and her life-saving actions.

"First Aid is just one of the many great skills we teach our cadets," she said.

"We are so proud to hear that these skills we have taught the cadets stay with them and have made a difference to someone's life."