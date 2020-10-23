Advanced search

Second book published on history of Bystock and Marley

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 October 2020

Bystock House. Picture: Mike Tracey

Archant

The latest book recounting the history of the Bystock and Marley estates has been published.

A History of Bystock and Marley – the 20th century and beyond, by Exmouth Local History Group, is the second book written about the Brixington estates.

The latest book tells on Frederick Hunter’s purchase of Bystock in 1906 and his role as chairman of Exmouth Urban District Council.

According to the book he was responsible for the town’s purchase of the seafront and foreshore, the raising of the war memorial, and he was a leading light in the restoration of the church of St John in the Wilderness.

Readers can also find out about Cecil and Violet Bradshaw, with the later responsible for turning Bystock into a substantial convalescent hospital during World War Two.

The new volume costs £15 and delivery is free within the EX8 postal area, but outside that there is a charge of £3.10 for postage and packing.

Copies are available from Mike Tracey by emailing mdclaredale@tiscali.co.uk or ringing 01395 260442

