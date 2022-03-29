Businesses on Exmouth Strand calling on the council to lower rent for outside spaces

Businesses on Exmouth Strand call on the council to lower rent for outdoor seating on the strand.

Last year, businesses on Exmouth Strand were charged £100 for extra outdoor seating by Devon County Council. This year, East Devon District Council want to charge between £4,000 and 14,000 per year.





Jacquie Haywood, Owner of Franklins said: "The patch of grassy land outside our shop will cost just over £4,000 per annum for six tables on it, and an extra £400 a month for tables and chairs on the pavement area set out by Devon County Council." We currently pay just £100 for those tables right outside our shop on the pavement."

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken said: "We were charged £100 last year by East District Council but now they want £6,000 for the use of the piece of grass on the corner of the Strand, that’s £14,400 pro-rata. East Devon District Council deem this land to be 144 times more valuable than the piece of pavement used outside Spoken."

Owner of the Grapevine, Oliver Bainbridge said: "Last year paid the £100 to East Devon District Council for the small piece of land on the corner of The Strand near the Lloyds Bank, this year it's going to be £4,500 which is obviously a massive hike, 45 times the previous year."

Spoken, Franklins, Babyleaf Cafe, the Grapevine and Palm, had a letter from EDDC two weeks ago to say from September, when the legalisation ends East Devon District Council are suggesting the rent will be between £4,000 and 14,000 depending on where it is on the strand.

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, said; “Charging businesses in the Strand several thousand pounds to put out a few tables and chairs is unacceptable. The government relaxed the rules around alfresco dining to help cafés, bars and restaurants after a difficult two years. I have called on East Devon District Council to rethink their rip-off rent increases which won’t help struggling businesses. After doubling the price of parking and announcing plans to close public toilets, local businesses need all the help they can get. East Devon deserves better.”

East Devon District Council A spokesperson from East Devon District Council said: “This matter is the subject of a commercial negotiation that began last week. At its core is the issue of whether it is appropriate for the Council to subsidise local businesses that adjoin the Strand in Exmouth. This happened during the COVID lockdown period when stringent social distancing arrangements were in place but as we know we are all now learning to live with COVID. Our request is that the traders interested in a space now engage with the council's agents and we look forward to saying more in the very near future. We recently completed very successful negotiations through the same agency for pitches at Queen's Drive Space on Exmouth Seafront and can see no reason why the Strand traders would not wish to engage in the same process."