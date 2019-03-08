'You need to be Bear Grylls to find us' says Exmouth seafront business owner

The view of Exmouth Leisure Amusements during work in Queen's Drive. Picture: Harry Parkin Archant

Harry Parkin, of Exmouth Leisure Amusements, claims the seafront developments are blocking his business from view

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The view of Exmouth Leisure Amusements during work in Queen's Drive. Picture: Harry Parkin The view of Exmouth Leisure Amusements during work in Queen's Drive. Picture: Harry Parkin

'Horrible' hoardings and restricted access have meant that visitors need to be 'Bear Grylls' to find a popular seafront attraction, an Exmouth business owner said.

Harry Parkin, of Exmouth Leisure Amusements, claims he had become a victim of East Devon District Council's attempts to regenerate the seafront.

However, the authority said it has made sure Mr Parkin was fully aware of any planned works 'well in advance'.

READ MORE: Roadwork planned for final phase of seafront road realignment

Mr Parkin, who has four years left on his lease with the authority, said he has tried without success to get a rebate on his rent.

He told The Journal residents need to be 'Bear Grylls' to find his business at the moment.

"I have had discussions with East Devon District Council but its almost getting personal now," said Mr Parkin, who has run Exmouth Leisure Amusements for 25 years.

"They refuse to acknowledge they are having any affect on me what so ever.

"They have driven my business into disruption over the last three years.

"When they closed the pitch and putt course, they put up those horrible hoardings up and you couldn't even see my business.

"If you didn't know where we are, you wouldn't know how find us at the moment."

An EDDC spokesman said: "The council has been in regular contact with Mr Parkin and his agent for some years now and has responded to all of his concerns.

"We have always ensured that he was made aware of the planned works well in advance.

"Like the bowling and cricket clubs, the council has made sure that there is access to his building for customers, while the new road and car park works have been carried out and these are almost over now.

"The new and improved road alignment will go right past the front of Mr Parkin's business in future giving him a high profile on the seafront and visible to our many visitors and holidaymakers - whether pedestrians or in vehicles.

"The council's investment in the very popular free seafront playpark, Queen's Drive Space and summer events will be bringing many people to that part of the seafront."