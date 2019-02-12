Great team and local porduce credited for The Point’s 2018 business award win

Richard White of The Point with his Exmouth Business Award for restaurant/cafe/bar of the year. Ref exe 09 19TI 1010071. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

‘A great team, great location and local produce’ that’s what the owner of a seafront restaurant puts his success down to.

The Point Bar and Grill won last year’s Exmouth Business Award for Best Restaurant, Café and Bar.

Business owner Richard White also credits staff enjoying their work.

He said: “We enjoy our work and we hope that feeds through to everyone that comes down here to drink, dine and relax by the marina. It’s important for a business like this to be involved with the community and do our best for the environment too.

“I think our customers and members of the chamber appreciate our work in these areas.”

Mr White said winning the award after three years exceeded his expectations.

He said: “It’s been hard work for everyone to get to where we are and to have our achievements recognised was a great honour.”

Winning the award gave his business ‘a terrific lift’ and sits ‘proudly’ behind the bar where it can be seen every day.

He said: “We’ve had loads more customers coming down to see us on the back of the publicity and greater contact with the business community via the chamber of commerce. It’s given us all a terrific lift, a slap on the back that has given the whole team a boost.”

He launched the restaurant after coming back to the area while working in London.

“When the chance to take on The Point arose I decided to take the plunge and return to hospitality,” he said. “It was a big decision at the time to sell up and leave my previous job to plough everything I’d saved and worked for over the previous 25 years into the bar, but it was too good and opportunity to let pass and I haven’t looked back.”

The nominations are now open for this year’s awards, taking place at Woodbury Park on Friday, May 17, and Mr White has some advice for those hoping to be put forward.

He said: “Work hard and stick to your beliefs, look after your team, they are the ones you rely on to make it happen.

“Enjoy what you are doing. If you don’t enjoy it who else will?”

Nominations for this year’s awards are open and people have until 6pm on Friday, April 19, to put a business forward via www.exmouthchamber.co.uk. The awards ceremony will take place at Woodbury Park on May 17.