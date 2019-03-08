Summer and Lola owners ‘living the dream’ after 2018 award win

Mark and Karen Loftin, of Summer and Lola, won the Exmouth Business Award for best hair and/or beauty provider 2018

Being shortlisted for an Exmouth Business Award was a surprise for Mark Loftin, let alone winning it.

Summer and Lola hairdressers, based in High Street, won the award for best hair and/or beauty provider last year.

The business is run by husband and wife team Mark and Karen Loftin.

Mark says the recognition from winning the award last year has boosted business.

He said: “It was amazing to win the awards. We didn’t really expect to be shortlisted as there are so many great businesses in Exmouth.

“We work very hard at what we do. We look to offer the best services, using the best products.

“We listen to our clients so we can deliver what people are asking for. We work all sorts of hours so we can fit in around peoples busy lives.

“We are always continuing our training to ensure we’re current and forward thinking about what we should be doing.

“Most of all we have lots of fun between ourselves and our clients.

“The award has helped to raise awareness of the salon in the town and has definitely bought in new business as the additional exposure given by the awards reached an audience that wasn’t aware that we were there.”

Mark and Karen took over the business in August 2015.

“It took a lot of hard work and effort to put the salon on the map. We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved,” said Mark.

We now employ more staff, offer better services and do great things in the community with some charity work. We’re living life and living the dream.”

So, what advise does Mark have for those thinking of entering this year’s awards?

He said: “You should go for it and just try your best. It’s a great local event and can really benefit your business.“

The deadline for nomination for this year’s awards is at 6pm on Friday, April 19.

The awards ceremony will take place at Woodbury Park on Friday, May 17, with East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire presenting.

