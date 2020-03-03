Advanced search

'Publicity of local business keeps the town vibrant' - Vodafone boss Scott looking forward to Exmouth Business Awards

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 March 2020

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard with town crier Roger Bourgein and Scott Shields, who has taken over the Vodafone shop in Exmouth. Picture: Scott Shields

Archant

The new owner of Exmouth's Vodafone shop is looking forward to the Business Awards as a first-time sponsor.

Scott Shields, who took over the town's Vodafone shop last month, has agreed to sponsor the Exmouth Business Award for professional services of the year.

He said it was an opportunity for his team to celebrate their own success.

Mr Shields said: "I don't need much of an excuse to dust off the dinner suit and enjoy an evening out and it's a great opportunity for the whole store team to spend some time together out of work and celebrate our success.

"It's also a great opportunity to catch up with other members of the local business community as we head into the summer season.

"I believe that it's important to publicise our local businesses and to keep the town vibrant for both locals and visitors alike.

"If that encourages people and local business owners to come into our store and support us then that would be great."

