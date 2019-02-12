Advanced search

Exmouth Business Awards: Living and Lifestyle Mobility

PUBLISHED: 08:30 19 February 2019

Sarah of Living and Lifestyle Mobility with her Exmouth business award for Independant Retailer of the year. Ref exe 08 19TI 0266. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

In the build up to this year’s Exmouth Business Awards, we look back at the winners from 2018.

Winning an Exmouth Business Award was not something Sarah Ford and her colleagues thought was possible.

When Living & Lifestyle Mobility, based in Brixington, picked up the best independent retailer of the year in 2018, it came as a ‘wonderful surprise’.

The Journal caught up with Sarah ahead of this year’s business awards ceremony in May.

She said winning the award last year gave them recognition for all their hard work and dedication.

She said: “We were not confident of winning, being shortlisted had been a wonderful surprise in its self especially as we knew there had been about 70 other business entering over all the categories. When Living & Lifestyle Mobility was read out as Best Independent Retailer it took a moment to sink in, as we knew the other nominees were just as worthy of winning. Needless to say we celebrated well that night.

“For weeks after we were constantly saying ‘we won best independent retailer’. Customers were coming into the shop and congratulating us, and still are.”

Sarah started the business ‘from scratch’ and Living & Lifestyle Mobility is now in its fifth year.

She said: “We work together with the local occupational therapists from Exmouth Hospital, Hospiscare and Age Concern. We also regularly attend local groups to give talks on who we are and what we do together with the products and services we provide.”

Sarah puts the success down to the way they treat their loyal customers, together with the quality products which the staff have done their homework on.

She says winning the award last year boosted her business by showing that it provides a ‘reliable’ service.

Sarah said: “Awards are not handed out lightly, by showing we had achieved Best Independent Retailer of the Year showed us as a reliable business.”

Finally, Sarah has some advice for those still on the fence about nominating their business.

“Present an entry showing everything you do, supported by testimonials from customers,” she said.

“Remember the judges need to get a true feeling for what you do and the passion you have for your business.”

To nominate your business, go to https://www.exmouthchamber.co.uk/business-awards/

