Nominations open for 2020 Exmouth Business Awards

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

On the back of a sell-out event in 2019, excitement is building for this year's Exmouth Business Awards.

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce, which organises the event in partnership with the Journal, has announced nominations are now open for this year's awards.

There are two new awards in 2020 - Employer of the Year and the Local Initiative award.

The Exmouth Business Awards ceremony will take place at Ocean on Friday, May 15.

Chamber chairman Ian MacQueen said: "We have held these fabulously successful awards for many years now, and each year has brought an array of amazing businesses through increasing volumes of nominations.

"The Chamber and the Journal fully expect that the 2020 ceremony will surpass all previous events and enable local businesses to gain some tremendous free publicity and prestige from entering the awards.

"We have decided to start the decade with a couple of new additions, to make the most of such a platform."

The new Employer of the Year award gives staff a chance to shine the spotlight on their businesses.

Also new for this year is the Local Initiative Award, which is open to everyone with the winner received a £500 cash prize.

The award recognises local initiatives or start ups which benefit Exmouth and the community. This could be anything ranging from a project to install a piece of art to a start ups which aims to care for the town and its people.

The categories are as follows:

Environmental Impact Award;

Best Independent Retailer of the Year;

Best Restaurant, Cafe or Bar of the Year;

Best Hair and Beauty Business of the Year;

Best Professional Services of the Year;

Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year;

Best Customer Service of the Year;

Best New Business of the Year;

Best Social Enterprise/Charity of the Year;

Best Small Business (three employees and less);

Best Business;

Employer of the Year Award;

Local Initiative Award;

Judges' Special Award;

Visit the Exmouth Business Awards website to nominate your business or find the public nomination and entry form.

Forms can be completed online or handed in to Just Cards in the Exmouth Indoor Market.

Email secretary@exmouthchamber.co.uk for more information.