Business award win put Extra Hands on the ‘right track’.

PUBLISHED: 12:04 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 20 March 2019

Brett Marriott won last year's New Business of the Year category. Ref exe 13 18TI 0170. Picture: Terry Ife

Brett Marriott has been reflecting on his Exmouth Business Award win 12 months on

Last year’s business awards win was confirmation that Brett Marriott was on the ‘right track’.

Brett, owner of outdoor cleaning business Extra Hands, said winning the category for young entrepreneur of the year at the Exmouth Business Awards was down to willingness to continue to learn.

Brett Marriott, 30, started the business in 2015, initially offering a pressure-washing service. His drive and enthusiasm has since seen the business go from strength to strength - and gaining new qualifications has allowed him to vastly expand his offering.

So, what did it mean to Brett to win this award?

He said: “It was a confirmation that we are on the right track with our service and reputation - a really great feeling.

“I put our success down to constant learning and development with a consistent quality offering that only expands once we are certain we can maintain our high standards.”

Extra hands launched four years ago after Brett cleaned a patio for a neighbour.

“Before I knew it I had invested in a van and was driving 100’s of miles to go on training courses,” said Brett.

The firm prides itself on value for money and quality services in cleaning, maintenance and restoration of outside surfaces

The 30-year-old said the media exposure from winning the award has helped to open some doors and boosted the credibility of the business.

His advice for others hoping to be nominated as the best young entrepreneur is to maintain contact with previous customers.

Brett said: “They are your best source of business, reviews and referrals once you have these don’t be afraid to shout about it.”

The firm previously won best new business of the year in 2017.

Speaking to The Journal last year, he said: “I am now proud to call myself an award-winning business, which always helps convert future clients that have any doubts,”

The deadline for nominations for this year’s awards is at 6pm on Friday, April 19.

The Exmouth Business Awards takes place at Woodbury Park on Friday, May 17, with East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire presenting.

