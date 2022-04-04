There's still time to enter the Exmouth Business Awards

Sarah Simcock of Caramel Clothing and Sarah Gibbs from Deli on the Strand at the 2021 Exmouth Business Awards - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

The Exmouth Business Awards are back again this year and there is still time to enter; the deadline is midnight on Friday, April 8.

The Exmouth Chamber of Commerce Exec team said they are ‘excited to see the event return with a bang’.

They said: “The sell-out annual event was designed to uplift and celebrate the variety of organisations and business leaders that we have in our town. Each year the event evolves, with this year being the first large in-person event for many years and featuring some exciting new categories.”

Ella Slade of Ella's Sideshore with her father at the 2021 Exmouth Business Awards - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Organisations in Exmouth can be nominated in: Independent Retailer, Best Community Group/ Charity, Employer of the year, Best Start-Up, Best Small Business/ Solopreneur, Best Medium/Large Business, Young Entrepreneur of the year, Best Online Presence, Environmental Impact Sustainability Award, Stuart Line Cruises: Exmouth Experience Award (for Hospitality, Leisure, Wellbeing and Tourism).

The public can also submit their own testimonials to show support to a favourite organisation.

The chair of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce, Laura Woodward-Drake said: “We felt that this range of categories gives so many different organisations the chance to share their achievements. The Environmental Impact Award focuses on such an important topic of sustainability/ educating the community and businesses on their impact, whilst the Exmouth Experience Award, inspired by Ian Stuart’s brilliant efforts over the years to put Exmouth on the map, is designed to capture the range of industries that offer fantastic experiences of our town to both locals and visitors.”

Philippa and Jake Stuart of Stuart Line Cruises at the 2021 Exmouth Business Awards - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

The event would not be possible without the support of companies including Jurassic Fibre, Matford Jaguar Land Rover, The HR Department, Thompson Jenner LLP, Exmouth Town Council, Naplex Digital Communications, Helifilms, The Point Bar & Grill, Cameron Jones Financial Management, Al Findlay.Com and Stuart Line Cruises.

An important part is also played by the volunteers on the Chamber Exec from local businesses: Jolly Good Yarn, Uplify, The Dolphin Preschool and nursery, Celebrations Exmouth, Comedy Matters with Dr Maggie Irving, Ophelia Talks, Book keepers 4 business, Hello! Exmouth and Boost Business Assistance.

Laura said: “With all of these business leaders coming together to show support for our community, we are thoroughly looking forward to using the platform to shine a spotlight on all of the industries and inspiration within our network.”

To enter, go to https://www.exmouthchamber.co.uk/businessawards/