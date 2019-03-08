The Exmouth Business Awards shortlist has been announced
PUBLISHED: 10:15 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 25 April 2019
A.STONEMAN 2018
Exmouth Chamber of Commerce has announced a list of the businesses which have made the finals of their annual business awards
The shortlist of businesses nominated for this year's Exmouth Business Awards has been published.
Organiser Exmouth Chamber of Commerce says it has received a 'record-breaking' number of entries this year.
There were 68 business entries across 12 categories and 935 public nominations.
The awards will take place at Woodbury Park on Friday, May 17.
Chamber of commerce chairman Ian MacQueen said: “Another year with record entries for the 2019 Exmouth Chamber of Commerce/Journal Business Awards.
“In addition, there were almost 1,000 public nominations for businesses in Exmouth.
“It is not only the business community but the public who seem to have taken the Business Awards to heart in what will be their seventh year of celebration.
“Entries were strong in all thirteen categories and the judges had great difficulty in making their final choice.
“That said, choices were made and the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Woodbury Golf and Country Club promises to be an even more successful and glittering occasion than ever.
“Good luck to all Nominees and don't forget; 'You're all winners'.”
Here is a list of the businesses nominated:
Environmental Impact Award – sponsored by Exmouth Town Council
The Proper Fish and Chip Co
The Point Bar and Grill
Julia Gash Enterprises
New Business of the Year – sponsored by Everys
Payge Stay
Wine Hub Café
Mrs Snuggles
Best Business of the Year – sponsored by Thompson Jenner
Krispies
Pete's Dragons
Market Carpets
Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Mountlands Language School
Rainbows and Sprinkles – Lucy MacLeod
Liam Ellis Roofing – Liam Ellis
Sapphire Cleaning – Kayleigh Lake
Professional Services of the Year – sponsored by Clinton Devon Estates
Accounting On Us
Shoobridge Funeral Services
BSL Enabling
Independent Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Exmouth Journal
Olympia Casting Studio
Just Purr-fect
Womb to Grow
Small Business of the Year – sponsored by BBX
Poppy's Paws
Clear Reach
The Beauty Room
Customer Service of the Year – sponsored by Taylor Wimpey
Krispies
Lisa Boucher – Slimming World Exmouth
Mrs Snuggles
Charity/social enterprise of the year – sponsored by Raymond James
Launchpad SW
St John's Ambulance Exmouth
Exmouth in Bloom
Hair and/or Beauty Business of the Year – sponsored by The Beauty Room
Summer and Lola
Hair Parade
Jamie Richardson Hair
Fitness and Health and Wellbeing Business of the Year – sponsored by Summer House 24
Home Instead Senior Care
Sol Energies
Bluebird Care Exmouth
Restaurant, Café and Bar of the Year – sponsored by Matford Jaguar Land Rover
Wine Hub Café
The Tea Cosy
The Point Bar and Grill
The Judges' Special Award – sponsored by WBW
To be revealed on the night
