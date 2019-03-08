The Exmouth Business Awards shortlist has been announced

Exmouth Business Awards 2018. Picture: Andrew Stoneman A.STONEMAN 2018

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce has announced a list of the businesses which have made the finals of their annual business awards

The shortlist of businesses nominated for this year's Exmouth Business Awards has been published.

Organiser Exmouth Chamber of Commerce says it has received a 'record-breaking' number of entries this year.

There were 68 business entries across 12 categories and 935 public nominations.

The awards will take place at Woodbury Park on Friday, May 17.

Chamber of commerce chairman Ian MacQueen said: “Another year with record entries for the 2019 Exmouth Chamber of Commerce/Journal Business Awards.

“In addition, there were almost 1,000 public nominations for businesses in Exmouth.

“It is not only the business community but the public who seem to have taken the Business Awards to heart in what will be their seventh year of celebration.

“Entries were strong in all thirteen categories and the judges had great difficulty in making their final choice.

“That said, choices were made and the Awards Ceremony on May 17 at Woodbury Golf and Country Club promises to be an even more successful and glittering occasion than ever.

“Good luck to all Nominees and don't forget; 'You're all winners'.”

Here is a list of the businesses nominated:

Environmental Impact Award – sponsored by Exmouth Town Council

The Proper Fish and Chip Co

The Point Bar and Grill

Julia Gash Enterprises

New Business of the Year – sponsored by Everys

Payge Stay

Wine Hub Café

Mrs Snuggles

Best Business of the Year – sponsored by Thompson Jenner

Krispies

Pete's Dragons

Market Carpets

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Mountlands Language School

Rainbows and Sprinkles – Lucy MacLeod

Liam Ellis Roofing – Liam Ellis

Sapphire Cleaning – Kayleigh Lake

Professional Services of the Year – sponsored by Clinton Devon Estates

Accounting On Us

Shoobridge Funeral Services

BSL Enabling

Independent Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Exmouth Journal

Olympia Casting Studio

Just Purr-fect

Womb to Grow

Small Business of the Year – sponsored by BBX

Poppy's Paws

Clear Reach

The Beauty Room

Customer Service of the Year – sponsored by Taylor Wimpey

Krispies

Lisa Boucher – Slimming World Exmouth

Mrs Snuggles

Charity/social enterprise of the year – sponsored by Raymond James

Launchpad SW

St John's Ambulance Exmouth

Exmouth in Bloom

Hair and/or Beauty Business of the Year – sponsored by The Beauty Room

Summer and Lola

Hair Parade

Jamie Richardson Hair

Fitness and Health and Wellbeing Business of the Year – sponsored by Summer House 24

Home Instead Senior Care

Sol Energies

Bluebird Care Exmouth

Restaurant, Café and Bar of the Year – sponsored by Matford Jaguar Land Rover

Wine Hub Café

The Tea Cosy

The Point Bar and Grill

The Judges' Special Award – sponsored by WBW

To be revealed on the night