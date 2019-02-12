Exmouth Business Awards 2019: Raymond James to sponsor best social enterprise category

Pieter Burger, sponsor of the best social enterprise/charity of the year award. Ref exe 09 19TI 0518. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Raymond James will again be sponsoring the Exmouth Business Award for the best social enterprise or charity of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Journal caught up with Pieter Burger, of the Rolle Road business, ahead of this year’s awards ceremony in May.

He says the awards help to promote the Exmouth business community and create work in the town.

Pieter said: “The awards are a celebration for the local business community which will hopefully encourage more people to consider starting a business or becoming self-employed.

“The awards also highlight the work done by the Chamber of commerce in Exmouth to support existing business.”

Pieter also said they are looking forward to this year’s awards ceremony at Woodbury Park on Friday, May 17.

READ MORE: Exmouth Business Awards: Living and Lifestyle Mobility

He said: “The old saying ‘work hard play hard’ comes to mind, it is always good to get together with a group of likeminded people and celebrate their successes in business and encourage others.”

According to Pieter, sponsoring an Exmouth Business Award also gives Raymond James a chance to ‘give something back’ to the community.

“I particularly like this award because it celebrates unsung heroes, those who work for the benefit of the people of Exmouth and do this for free,” says Pieter.

“Last year’s winners Exmouth in Bloom have done so much to brighten up our town especially during the summer months.

“It is not until you speak to them that you realise how much work goes into growing all the seedlings and ensuing that they are all planted in time.

“Many of the volunteers put considerable physical effort as well as time into keeping Exmouth blooming.

“So yes we are proud of sponsoring an award to recognise those people whose voluntary work helps us attract more tourists to Exmouth which help support our seaside businesses.”

Pieter also believes that the awards help give his company some exposure.

He said: “We do have some local walk in business, but most of our business comes from private client professionals and court of protection work from the wider East Devon region and London.”

The deadline for nominations for this award is at 6pm on Friday, April 19. For more information go to the Exmouth Chamber of Commerce Business Awards website