Sustainable businesses to be recognised in this year’s awards

Exmouth Mayor Jeff Trail at the launch of the new Exmouth Journal. Ref exe 28 18TI 7720. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sustainable working practises are being recognised by this year’s Exmouth Business Awards in a town council-sponsored category.

New for 2019, businesses can be nominated for the Environmental Impact Award which rewards companies which have made changes to improve their waste management, sustainable transport and energy consumption.

It will recognise efforts to reduce plastics.

Town mayor Councillor Jeff Trail said: “We know that many businesses in the town are aware of the positive impact that they can make through sustainable business operations and are working hard to reduce their environmental impact.”

Nominations are now open for all categories in the 2019 Exmouth Business Awards being held at Woodbury Park on Friday, May 17.

Cllr Trail said the town is home to a ‘thriving business community’, adding: “I think it’s a really good way for established and fledgling businesses to showcase their offer and achievements, regardless of whether they eventually win.”