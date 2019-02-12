Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sustainable businesses to be recognised in this year’s awards

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 March 2019

Exmouth Mayor Jeff Trail at the launch of the new Exmouth Journal. Ref exe 28 18TI 7720. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Mayor Jeff Trail at the launch of the new Exmouth Journal. Ref exe 28 18TI 7720. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sustainable working practises are being recognised by this year’s Exmouth Business Awards in a town council-sponsored category.

New for 2019, businesses can be nominated for the Environmental Impact Award which rewards companies which have made changes to improve their waste management, sustainable transport and energy consumption.

It will recognise efforts to reduce plastics.

Town mayor Councillor Jeff Trail said: “We know that many businesses in the town are aware of the positive impact that they can make through sustainable business operations and are working hard to reduce their environmental impact.”

Nominations are now open for all categories in the 2019 Exmouth Business Awards being held at Woodbury Park on Friday, May 17.

Cllr Trail said the town is home to a ‘thriving business community’, adding: “I think it’s a really good way for established and fledgling businesses to showcase their offer and achievements, regardless of whether they eventually win.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Age no barrier as Barry plans to soon be back on the roller

Barry Dawson on the roller at the Maer Ground home of Exmouth CC. Picture EXMOUTH CC

Male carer support project to launch in Seaton

Carer Jason. Picture Action East Devon

Great team and local porduce credited for The Point’s 2018 business award win

Richard White of The Point with his Exmouth Business Award for restaurant/cafe/bar of the year. Ref exe 09 19TI 1010071. Picture: Terry Ife

Sustainable businesses to be recognised in this year’s awards

Exmouth Mayor Jeff Trail at the launch of the new Exmouth Journal. Ref exe 28 18TI 7720. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists