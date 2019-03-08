Advanced search

Business awards are a platform to highlight 'exceptional' businesses

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 April 2019

CDE apprentices. Picture: Guy Newman

CDE apprentices. Picture: Guy Newman

© Guy Newman

Clinton Devon Estates are again sponsoring the award for best professional service of the year

The Exmouth Business Awards provides 'exceptional' small and medium-sized business a platform to show themselves off.

That's according to Fiona Harker, chief of staff at Clinton Devon Estates which is sponsoring the award for best professional service of the year.

Fiona said: “The Exmouth Business Awards provide an ideal opportunity for some truly exceptional small and medium sized businesses to demonstrate their value to the people of the town and the wider region.

“We have been sponsors of the Professional Services Category for a number of years now and always look forward to this sparkling evening where so many local businesses are able to celebrate their achievements over the past year.

“As a local business we are very proud to have the opportunity to support the local business community by being a sponsor.

“Being part of the awards helps connect us with a range of businesses in the area and also helps to raise awareness of the work we do in and around Exmouth and East Devon.”

