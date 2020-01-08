Advanced search

Passenger number rise for enhanced bus service connecting Exeter and Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 January 2020

CONNexIONS bus. Picture: Devon County Council

CONNexIONS bus. Picture: Devon County Council

Archant

Enhancements to a bus service linking Exeter and Exmouth has seen passenger numbers increase by more than 30 per cent over the past year.

The CONNexIONS service updated and replaced the service 56 in October 2018.

Between then and October last year, the service has been used by more than 220,000 passengers, up from almost 165,000 on service 56 in the previous year.

For £6, customers can get a day of unlimited travel along the full length of the route from Exeter St David's train station to Exmouth.

Councillor Ian Thomas, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for finance and chair of Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone Board, said: "The increase in passenger numbers demonstrates that the enhanced service is providing real choice in terms of how people can commute to and from work.

"This investment is helping people to reduce their carbon footprint whilst also supporting the transition to a low carbon economy."

