Changes made to Exmouth bus route following national lockdown

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 5:00 PM January 20, 2021   
Changes have been made to Stagecoach South West's bus routes

An early morning bus route in Exmouth has undergone minor changes following national coronavirus lockdown restrictions being put in place. 

Stagecoach South West has announced the 357 bus route between Budleigh and Exmouth will operate as a school bus trip via Dinan Way, Cheshire Road, Bradham Court and Exmouth Community College. 

The bus operator said it has worked closely with local authorities to maintain essential connections for keyworkers across the South West as the country is ‘plummeted’ into another national lockdown.  

Stagecoach South West has made minor changes to services across the region with the majority of buses operating on school holiday timetables which is clearly coded within timetables - journeys coded SD largely will not be running.  

To help keep everyone safe buses will be running with a reduced number of seats available to promote social distancing and face coverings are mandatory for the duration of your journey 

For more information on the latest timetables visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-west/covid-19-timetables

Exmouth News

