Published: 4:30 PM October 2, 2021

Exmouth & Budleigh Anglo-French Society committee are, left to right, are Andy MacMullen, Marian Beaumont, Catherine Harding and Linda MacMullen - Credit: Submitted

Exmouth & Budleigh Anglo-French Society met again for the first time in 20 months, at the Norman Centre, Budleigh Salterton on the evening of Monday, September 27.

A total of 21 members were able to make it on the night.

“We were not sure how many people we could expect after the pandemic and lockdowns,” said new chair, Marian Beaumont, “so we were pleased with the turnout.”

The evening started with a swiftly conducted AGM, which confirmed the interim committee of Marian Beaumont (chair), Andy MacMullen (treasurer) and members Catherine Harding and Linda MacMullen in place. Outgoing chair, Caroline Howard-Williams, became honorary president and outgoing membership secretary, Alice Huddart, honorary vice-president. They were warmly applauded for their long and dedicated service to the society.

“But the real business of the evening,” said Marian, “was a wine and cheese tasting.” Members mingled happily, chatting in English or French, whilst trying out a number of more unusual French cheeses, washed down by a choice of red or white wine - French, of course.

Members had six cheeses on offer, three made from cows’ milk: Délice de Crémières, Morbier, and Brie Royal Truffle, an upmarket version of regular Brie with a cream cheese and truffle filling.

The two ewes’ milk cheeses were Brebirousse d’Argental and Ossau-Iraty. And lastly, there was the popular goats’ cheese, Bûche de chèvre, which can trace its history back to the 8th century.

All six cheeses were purchased from The Cheeseboard in Sidmouth. Not a crumb remained!

“On Monday 18th October, at 7.30pm,” continued Marian, “we have a talk in English by Val Cornes on The Jazz Age in France, with a keyboard accompaniment. This promises to be a jolly musical evening. Then in November, the talk will be in French on the subject of Pondicherry, a former French settlement in India.”

“We are also starting drop-in ‘cuppa and conversation’ sessions on the first Monday of each month at the Wesley Community Café in Budleigh from 3-4pm.”

Membership this year costs just £5, reflecting the ongoing uncertainties of the pandemic. Visitors and new members are always welcome. Contact Marian on 07812 899635.