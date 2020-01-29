Advanced search

Volunteer help plea as Exmouth in Bloom bids for double gold

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2020

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Exmouth in Bloom is calling on volunteers to come forward as the town gears up for a tilt at double gold glory in 2020.

As well as attempting to retain its South West in Bloom gold award from 2019, the town has been nominated for the large town category in the national competition.

Exmouth will go up against nine other towns from across the British Isles in the Britain in Bloom competition including Tunbridge Wells, Ballymena, Boston and Dunstable.

As preparations begin for the town's flower displays to be judged twice this year, Exmouth in Bloom has urged anyone who can spare their time to help their double gold bid to step forward.

Gerry Bassett, chairman of Exmouth in Bloom, said it is a 'great honour' to be going for gold in both competitions.

"However, this does mean we have to prepare for two judging days which involves a lot of extra work," she said.

"We are always hopeful of success when entering a competition and have won the nationals in the past with a silver gilt award but to date have never received gold."

Judges for the South West in Bloom competition will arrive in Exmouth in early July with the town being assessed for the national competition in August.

Mrs Bassett told the Journal Exmouth in Bloom will be 'pulling out all the stops' to win gold in both.

She said: "To help us achieve this, we already have several exciting new projects in the pipeline which will become apparent in the next few months.

"However, we can't do this alone and would welcome help from any one who can spare some time to assist us."

Fellow East Devon town Sidmouth has also been nominated by South West in Bloom for the national competition in the large coastal towns' category.

South west co-ordinator Terry Porter said Sidmouth and Exmouth had both been 'absolutely excellent' in the 2019 South West awards.

"They were both very, very strong entries for the south west," he said.

Visit the Exmouth in Bloom website for more information on helping the not-for-profit group, or visit its Facebook page.

