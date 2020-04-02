Exmouth boy Henry’s dedicated fundraising generates £1,700 for children’s charity

A kind-hearted Exmouth schoolboy has raised nearly £2,000 for the NSPCC after four years of dedicated fundraising to help other children.

Brixington Primary Academy pupil Henry Murdoch, aged 10, first started raising money after the NSPCC visited his school with its Speak Out, Stay Safe programme.

After meeting NSPCC mascot Buddy and seeing an assembly at his school, Henry felt inspired to help other children by raising money.

Since his first event in 2016 the youngster has raised more than £1,700 through a series of sponsored bike rides and walks with his grandad, Alan.

“Every year I do an event for the NSPCC to help raise awareness of abuse and neglect in childhood,” said Henry.

“The NSPCC visited my school five years ago and they told us all about the important work they do to help children stay safe.

“So, I decided I wanted to do what I can to raise some money to make sure these important visits always happen.”

Henry was set to continue his fundraising this year but has had to postpone his latest challenge due to the lockdown resulting from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he is not letting it stop him and is making plans to complete a sponsored ride later in the year with the support of his friends and family.

Henry’s mum Natalie says she and her husband Andy are immensely proud of their son for his fundraising efforts.

She said: “He has the most caring nature and is always thinking of others.

“When he told us that he wanted to do some fundraising for the NSPCC to help other children, we never thought it would turn into a yearly event.

“We love supporting him in his amazing challenges and love that he is fundraising for other children.”

NSPCC community fundraising manager Alison Armer said: “We are especially grateful to Henry and his grandad, Alan, for their continued commitment to raising money to help ensure we’re still here for children.”

Anyone who wants to support the NSPCC by fundraising should email Alison.Armer@NSPCC.org.uk