Solomon goes to great lengths to help local food bank

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:07 PM January 18, 2022
Solomon Fitzgerald, swimming to raise money for Exmouth Food Bank

Solomon Fitzgerald, swimming to raise money for Exmouth Food Bank - Credit: Catherine Fitzgerald

A nine-year-old Exmouth boy is swimming the equivalent of the English Channel to raise money for the local food bank. 

Over the next few weeks Solomon Fitzgerald will swim 1,600 lengths of his local pool to complete a total of around 34km or 21 miles. 

He initially set out to raise just £34, a pound for every kilometre, but pledges to his Crowdfunder page have already reached £260. 

Solomon’s mother Catherine said her son came up with the idea himself after he saw a homeless person in Exmouth at Christmas, and wanted to make sure they could get something to eat from the food bank. 

She said: "My husband Simon and I are just so pleased he has decided to help such an important local cause and help people in Exmouth.” 

Ian Margeson, chairman of Exmouth Food Bank, said: “Solomon has decided to do this himself and we have been bowled over by his thoughtfulness and determination. 

“It is particularly rewarding when young people step up to help on their own initiative.” 

