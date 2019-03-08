Knockout boxing club founder honoured for services to the community

Neil Parsons (centre) receiving his British Citizens Award from Matt Allwright (left) and Matt Glover of Unity Trust Bank (right). Picture: Mark Hakanasson Mark Hakansson

An Exmouth man who has guided youngsters away from a life of crime has gained national recognition.

Neil Parsons, 76, who founded the Lympstone Amateur Boxing Club in 1968, was presented with the British Citizen Award (BCA) for his services to the community.

He worked closely with schools which sent youngsters to the club and Neil was able to give them better options, despite not having formal counselling training.

Mr Parsons said: "I am humbled and honoured to receive a BCA."

In 1990, Neil was approached by a youth club in financial difficulty so he took it over for two years and turned around their fortunes and handed it back to a reformed committee.

In 2012 he won the BBC Unsung Hero Award for the South West for his work with Lympstone Amateur Boxing Club.

Neil retired as secretary of the club in 2014 but not before being given a judges' special award at the Exmouth Business Awards that year.