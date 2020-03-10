Exmouth boxing club could be set for gym extension

Lympstone Amateur Boxing Club in Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

Young boxers in the Exmouth area could soon have a larger gym to train in after a planning application was lodged with the district council.

Lympstone Amateur Boxing Club, in The Parade, wants to extend its ground floor gymnasium to provide additional training space for its boxers.

The application also seeks to demolish existing toilets and an existing fire escape to be re-routed over a new flat roof and down a new staircase.

The design and access statement said: 'The existing building has a functional appearance that is appropriate for the location that is basically the service area of the shops and building of The Parade.

'The new extension will be almost entirely concealed by the existing walls and building, with only the new fire escape visible.

'The aesthetic of this staircase is functional and entirely compatible with the surroundings.'

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.