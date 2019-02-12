Exmouth-born child star Xia continues to make waves in the film and television world

Xia with her co-stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gill. Picture: Mimi Gierza Archant

An award-winning child actress from Exmouth is rubbing shoulders with Filipino A-listers as her blossoming film career continues to reach new heights.

Xia on set in the Philippines. Picture: Mimi Gierza Xia on set in the Philippines. Picture: Mimi Gierza

Xia Vigor, who moved to the country as a four-year-old, will feature in the internationally-screened romantic drama ‘Alone/Together, which will premiere on February 23.

The film stars celebrity Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano and Enrique Gill.

Xia’s father, Alan, who spends his time between Exmouth and the Philippines, said: “When it’s time to go home, she is very sad and wants to stay around.

“She is very driven by acting. She also sings and dances – she doesn’t stop! It obviously shows, with what she has done.”

Nine-year-old Xia Vigor. Picture: Mimi Gierza Nine-year-old Xia Vigor. Picture: Mimi Gierza

Xia hit the international limelight when celebrity blogger Perez Hilton shared a video of her impersonating Taylor Swift on the hit-show ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’.

Soon, the YouTube video of her had been viewed more than 35 million times – setting the foundation for her to grow her brand.

She was also the grand winner of It’s Showtime’s segment, Mini Me 2, performing as mini Selena Gomez

Xia is set to feature in two more films in upcoming – a horror flick called ‘Barbara’ and Filipino comedy ‘Familia Blondina’.

She has also collected prestigious gongs in the Philippines, including the ‘Best Child Actress 2017’ and a television award.

In addition to her film work, Xia is set host a Filipino equivalent of CBeebies this year.

Alan said: “Xia really wants to be in entertainment and acting. “At some point, she will have to focus on one of those streams.

“I do worry a little bit about not coming back to Exmouth often, as she has family back here.

“At the same time, she is having such a great lifestyle over there, with so many great opportunities.

“She’s really enjoying herself. There are more than 7,000 islands in the Philippines and she is a known face wherever we go – a household name over there.

“I never imagined she would go on to have so much success. “When I look back and see her trying to sing at an early age and play my guitar, there must have been something there I didn’t see.”