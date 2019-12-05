Advanced search

Its official - Exmouth opticians is 'best of the best'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 December 2019

Mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein celebrate with staff at Boots Opticians. Picture: Sarah Mendham

Mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein celebrate with staff at Boots Opticians. Picture: Sarah Mendham

An Exmouth shop has been branded the 'best of the best' in a national competition.

Boots Opticians, in the Magnolia Centre, was crowned the 'store of the year' award at the company's 'best of the best' finals in Manchester.

Exmouth's branch beat more than 200 other stores nationwide to the accolade.

A panel of judges considered customer feedback and each store's track record of supporting charities and good causes.

Boots in Exmouth has been a long-time supporter of Steve Gazzard's organ donor sign-up campaign.

Cllr Gazzard, who is mayor of Exmouth, and town crier Roger Bourgein celebrated with staff at the Exmouth opticians.

Practice manager Sarah Mendham said: "To win the award for 'Store of the Year' at the Boots Opticians awards has been amazing and I'm so proud of my team.

"We work tirelessly every day to deliver excellent clinical care and the best customer service possible, and it's a great privilege to be recognized."

