New book about royal celebrations of the past

Kay Long, Christopher Long and Elaine Tant, who helped to produce the book - Credit: Kay Long

To mark Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee celebrations, local historian Christopher Long has written a booklet for the St John the Evangelist Church.

The book titled, ‘Exmouth and Withycombe Raleigh Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebrations 2022’ takes the reader from the town through Withycombe Village and up to St John in the Wilderness Church it features historical photographs including many previous Royal celebrations.

Keep an eye out for the poster around the town to promote the book. - Credit: Kay Long.

One of the photographs featured in the book of local resident Eileen Grant, meeting Princess Elizabeth during an inspection of the St John Ambulance Cadets in 1945 - Credit: Kay Long.

Priced at £5 the proceeds will be used for the creation of a wildflower garden to commemorate the occasion at St John the Evangelist Parish Church, with the remainder being donated to the Ukraine Crisis fund.

Stocks are limited and available from the Exmouth businesses: All Saints Church, Exeter Road, St John the Evangelist Parish Church, Withycombe, St John in the Wilderness Church, Exmouth Antiques and Collectables Centre, Exmouth Photo Services, Tempus The Jeweller, The Holly Tree Inn, Withycombe Village Road, EX8 3AN.



